Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday celebrated his re-election in Saturday’s governorship poll at Government House Chapel, Asaba, saying he had trusted in God for the victory.

INEC had declared Okowa, the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner in the March 9 election, having polled 925, 274 votes to defeat Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 215,938 votes.

Okowa thanked God for the victory and appreciated party chieftains and Deltans generally for their support that ensured the victory.

He said that the election came with all manner of challenges, causing the party members to become worried, but they refused to be discouraged.

According to the governor, the victory is for all Deltans and not that of Okowa.

“At the final announcement of the governorship election results, we won convincingly in 23 out of 25 local government areas, but lost marginally in two Local Government Areas.

“I trusted in the Lord and those who led the campaign also trusted in the Lord.

“I thank the leaders of the party for not just delivering me and my deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, but also two of our senators, nine members of house of representative and 26 members of house of assembly.

“Most especially. I want to appreciate my leader, former governor, Chief James Ibori.”

The governor said that the opposition had plotted to disrupt the governorship election in the state, but God averted their plans.

“But I want to publicly appreciate INEC and the security agents for being very fair and firm, and for standing for free and fair elections in the state.

In a sermon titled “The Triumph of God” taken from Psalm 2 verses 1-4, Venerable Charles Oseme enjoined everyone to trust in the Lord for a sure victory.

The Government House in Asaba witnessed huge crowd immediately the final result of the election was announced.

Among those that graced the thanksgiving celebration were former Gov. James Ibori; Sen. James Manager; Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi; State PDP Chairman, Mr Kingsley Esiso; party faithful, and civil servants.

