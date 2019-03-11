The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared March 9 Governorship election in Sokoto state inconclusive.
It said the decision was because 75, 403 votes were cancelled which were higher than 3, 413 margin difference.
The State’s Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Fatima Muktar, made the declaration on Sunday in Sokoto, stating that 51 Candidates contested the election.
Muktar, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD) , Jigawa, declared that it was based on the consideration of cancelled votes that emanated from 136 polling units in the state.
” From the forgoing, the election is declared inconclusive as I cannot take a decision in recognition of the narrow margin according to electoral law” Muktar said.
She added that the total registered voters were 1, 887, 767 while 1, 033, 081 voters were accredited.
She said the total valid votes were 987, 952 and the total rejected votes were 30, 082 while the total votes cast were 1, 018, 024 at the concluded election.
According to the results declared, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won the election in 12 out of the 23 LGAs results announced with 3,413 votes margins.
NAN reports that Tambuwal polled 489, 558 votes while his close rival, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 486, 145 votes.
According to her, the PDP has the higher votes in 12 LGAs while APC has 11 LGAs with a margin of 3, 413 votes difference between them.
She said the figure of cancelled votes was 75, 403 at different polling units across the state due to various reasons.
She further explained that other parties shared the remaining percentage of votes cast.
Results are as follows;
Rabah
APC 16,535
PDP 13,232
Kware
APC 19,001
PDP 20,011
Silame
APC 12,341
PDP 15,923
Binji
APC 10,699
PDP 12,367
Bodinga
APC 20,779
PDP 21,416
Tureta
APC 11,454
PDP 13,017
Yabo
APC 16,215
PDP 13,299
Tangaza
APC 16,374
PDP 47,661
Wurno
APC 19,487
PDP 13,592
Gudu
APC 12, 022
PDP 14, 901
Isa
APC 16, 762
PDP 23, 911
Tambuwal
APC 29, 081
PDP 42, 830
Sokoto South
APC 36, 779
PDP 40, 059
Sabon Birni
APC 31, 234
PDP 33, 395
Goronyo
APC 20, 876
PDP 19, 915
Gada
APC 25, 433
PDP 20, 262
Wamakko
APC 34, 834
PDP 26, 171
Dange Shuni
APC 23, 338
PDP 22, 783
Sokoto North
APC 35, 030
PDP 31, 230
Kebbe
APC 11, 820
PDP 9, 751
Gwadabawa
APC 24, 741
PDP 21, 703
Shagari
APC 19, 414
PDP 17, 959
Illela
APC 25, 908
PDP 20, 370
