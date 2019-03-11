Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state, having polled majority of the votes.

Okowa was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okowa defeated Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to retain his seat for another four years.

He was declared winner of the poll by INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Seth Acrajaja of the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The result of the poll showed that Okowa polled 925, 274 votes to defeat Ogboru by a landslide, who got 215,938 votes.

