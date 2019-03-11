The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has congratulated the governor-elect in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat.

The MSSN’s congratulatory remark was contained in a press statement by its Amir (President), Saheed Ashafa.

Ashafa also congratulated the 40 House of Assembly candidates of the party for emerging victorious.

In the release issued after the declaration of winner, Ashafa urges the Sanwo-Olu and other winners in the just concluded election to ensure equity and justice delivery.

He also urged them to ensure the development of education in the state.

While reminding them of the need to be magnanimous in victory, Ashafa cautioned them against being elitist in governance.

He said, “We congratulate Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, on their victory in the just concluded election.

“Without doubt, they campaigned vigorously and deserved to be elected but must not lose sight of the tasks ahead.

“We have noted their campaign promises with special attention so as to assess their loyalty as the race takes effect.

“We use this medium to remind both Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat that all eyes are on them regarding the protection of our rights as stakeholders. They should also standardise the process of justice delivery to all and sundry. Their election is a trust from the public that they must not betray.”

Sanwo-Olu was declared winner of the election by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede.

He polled 739,445 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Jimi Agbaje who got 206,141 votes and others.

