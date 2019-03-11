By Isa Isawade

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Rt. Hon Mudasiru Obasa, has sent congratulatory message to the state’s Governor-elect, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat on their victory at the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Obasa also felicitated with the returning and new members-elect of the state House of Assembly for what he described as “hard-earned but well deserved victory at the polls”.

The Speaker’s message was contained in a press statement released from his Media Office and signed by his Chief Press Sectretary, Musbau Rasak on Sunday.

“It was tough for all but at the end of the day, a well-deserved victory for all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a confirmation of the love Lagosians have for our great party and the giant strides we have been achieving in the state”, he said.

The Lagos Speaker expressed appreciation to Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, for reposing and renewing their confidence in the APC not only in Lagos State but also at the federal level, assuring that the administration at all levels will not disappoint Nigerians.

“We have absolute confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Lagos State Governor-elect, Babatunde Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat to deliver the goods and take Nigeria and Lagos State to greater heights.” He concluded.

