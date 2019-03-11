The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has congratulated the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his victory at the poll on Saturday.

According to the PDP chapter, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, the congratulatory message was to exhibit good spirit of sportsmanship and show respect for the laws of the land.

The PDP stated that If for any reasons, it had reasons to challenge the result announced, it shall not hesitate to so do.

Extending counsel to the governor-elect, the PDP urged him to eschew any iota of politics of retaliation, seclusion or vendetta.

Furthermore, the PDP advised the governor-elect against going after his eventual predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, unless it must be done for the development of the state “because lagosians will not accept any excuse for any failure in governance as a result of self-inflicted distraction.

“Go, hit the ground working. Get all competent hands, irrespective of party affiliation, so that all hands can be on deck to move Lagos State forward as really should be.”

