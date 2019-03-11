Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has won a second term in office after he was declared winner of the Governorship election held in Kaduna on Saturday.

Returning Officer, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mohammed Bello, declared El-Rufai winner of the poll on Monday.

The Kaduna Governor, who represented the All Progressives Congress, APC, polled a massive votes of 1, 045,427 to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Isa Ashiru, who scored 814,168 votes.

