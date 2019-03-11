Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has won a second term in office after he was declared winner of the Governorship election held in Kaduna on Saturday.
Returning Officer, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mohammed Bello, declared El-Rufai winner of the poll on Monday.
The Kaduna Governor, who represented the All Progressives Congress, APC, polled a massive votes of 1, 045,427 to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Isa Ashiru, who scored 814,168 votes.
It’s obvious that INEC declared El Rufai winner fraudulently.
El Rufai glaringly lost the election at the polling stations, but just like the
Ijebu garri, his votes, which were few at the polling stations increased the moment they got to INEC office.
Buhari and INEC has finished Nigeria.
What a charade of an election. What a sham. What a shame. Nonsense.