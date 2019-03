The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mukhtar Shehu, winner of Zamfara State governorship election held on Saturday.

The result announced by INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Kabiru Bala, showed that Shehu garnered 534,541 votes to beat the PDP’s candidate, Bello Muhammad, who polled 189,452.

