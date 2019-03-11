The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Imo, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, has taken an early lead as results for 9 out of 27 LG councils have been announced on Monday in Owerri.

Ihedioha is leading with a wide margin in 5 LG councils including Ikeduru, Owerri municipal, Mbaitoli, Oguta and Aboh mbaise, his own LG.

The results were announced by LG collation officers namely Dr Felix Eke, Prof. Daniel Njoku, Prof. Raphael Okigbo, Dr C. Echerobia and Prof. Imo Chilaka.

Ihedioha won his Aboh Mbaise LG with 64, 219 votes out of 77, 199 valid votes cast to defeat his closest rival, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) who polled 4,296.

The state deputy governor, Mr Eze Madumere, however, lost his Mbaitoli LG to PDP, polling 3,704 votes as against the PDP’s 13,358.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Hope Uzodinma is, however, yet to taste victory in any council.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

