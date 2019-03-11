The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the governorship election in the 10 local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara.

According to the results declared on Sunday in Gusau by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Kabiru Bala, the APC is leading the total votes tally with 356,971, followed by the People Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 131,710 votes.

Other parties in the contest are the National Rescue Movement (NRM) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the State Returning Officer had received results from Anka, Bakura, Birnin Magaji, Bukkuyum, Bumgudu, Gummi, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Talata Mafara and Zurmi local government areas.

The collation of results for the remaining four local government areas in the state will resume by 9:00am.

