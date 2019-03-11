Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State Governor-Elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thanked the people of the state for believing in his proposed people oriented programmes and electing him.

Yahaya, who spoke with newsmen in Gombe on Monday, said that his administration would focus on all aspects of human development.

He listed his proposed programmes to improved health care, education and agriculture, which he said were aimed at improving the life of the common man.

The governor-elect also pledged to focus on the rural areas with specific attention to agriculture development.

“I am going to prioritise these areas to bring the best out of Gombe State, which in turn will increase the level of development of the State,’’ he said.

Yahaya expressed appreciation to the people of the state for the tremendous support they gave the APC, which made them clinch all the Senatorial and National Assembly seats in the state.

“I appreciate the people for making it possible for me to emerge victorious, as well as the APC for winning 20 out of the 24 seats of Gombe State House of Assembly,’’ he said.

According to him, his administration will improve on the welfare of the security outfits and also provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths in Gombe State.

He further assured the people that he would provide portable water by improving the capacity of Dadin-Kowa Water Supply.

“The moment I assume office, I will address a lot of issues through my people-oriented programmes,’’ Yahaya said.

