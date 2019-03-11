A former senior Kenyan football official was among the 157 people killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash, the country’s federation said on Monday.

Hussein Swaleh, former general secretary of the Kenyan Football Federation (KFF), had been returning to Nairobi after serving as a Match Commissioner on Friday in a CAF Champions League game.

Both the KFF and Confederation of African Football (CAF) said the match was between Egyptian side Ismaili and TP Mazembe Englebert of Congo in Egypt.

“The President of CAF, Ahmad Ahmad, and all the African football family send their condolences to our dearest Hussein Swaleh Mtetu’s family, his relatives and to the KFF,” the CAF statement said.

The plane, bound for Nairobi, crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all on board.

