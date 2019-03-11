By Paul Iyoghojie

The female Manager in charge of the Nnewi, Anambra State branch of the Self Reliance Economic Advancement Programs (SEAP Micro-finance Institute), Ralphael Lawrence, 38, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defrauding her employer of N6,768,050 within a period of time.

The accused was arrested by the operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU in Ikoyi, Lagos and charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court, on a two-count of stealing.

Police Counsel, ASP George Nwosu informed the court in charge No T/17/2019 that the accused and others still at large committed the alleged offence between November, 2014 and November, 2016 in Lagos.

Nwosu told the court that the complainant reported to the Police that the accused used her position as the Head of the branch of the Micro finance Bank in Nnewi, Anambra State to steal customers savings valued N6,768,050 and converted the money to her use.

He said that the complainant further stated that they uncovered the fraud when they audited the account books of the branch.

Nwosu said that the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 409 and 285(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate M.F Onanusi granted her bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Onanusi adjourned the case till 20 March, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Kirikiri Prison, Apapa, Lagos pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions.

