Lanre Babalola

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose on Sunday night took to his twitter handle to mock Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State over his loss at the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Prince Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the governorship election with 241,670. Amosun’s candidate in the election Abiodun Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) scored 222,253 votes.

In his tweet, Fayose asked Amosun to join him and others as they battle their orchestrated ‘loss’

Read Fayose’s tweets below:

”I congratulate Gov ibikunle Amosun for LOSING the guber election of his political son, Adekunle Akinlade of APM. He can now join our club, having forcefully supervised & funded the rigging of Ekiti 2018 election by the same Prof Abdulganiyu Raji who served as REC in both states.”

”YE Ibikunle Amosun, pls join us as we battle our orchestrated ‘loss’ at the tribunal. What goes round has come round. You “Ja Ekiti Gba!”, they have “Ja Ogun Gba.”

YE, please remember to congratulate HE. Dapo Abiodun o.

My name is Ayo Fayose.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

