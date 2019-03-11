Movie producer and Ebonylife films head honcho Mo Abudu sends her condolences to the families of those who lost someone in the very sad event that took place with Ethiopian Airlines where a total of 157 people died in the fatal accident.
The mother of two says the airline is one of the best in Africa and only God knows what could have caused the incident, Read her message here.
Ethiopian Airlines is one of the best run airlines in Africa. An Airline that we can all be proud of. The crashed aircraft was a brand new, 4 month old Boeing 737!!! 6 mins into take off, the pilot detected a fault. Only God knows what happened. My heart and soul goes out to the management of Ethiopian Airlines because they don’t deserve this!! They worked hard at being the best on the continent. They invested in the best people and equipment. Most importantly my heart goes out to the families and friends of all those that lost loved ones. We must never give up our struggle to make our continent great in all our sectors and endeavors.
