A property consultant, Mr Kunle Awobodu, on Monday advised newly elected state governors to ensure continuity of polices for enhanced economic development.

Awobodu, a former President of Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that a major problem in Nigeria was policy inconsistency, adding that policy inconsistency was the bane of development of the country, particularly the construction and housing sector.

Awobodu advised the newly elected governors in the various states to continue with the policies and projects started by their predecessors for sustainable development.

“All over the world, continuity is the goal for national development.

“Government is supposed to be a continuous process with focus on national interest and not on individual or party interest.

“When an administration abandoned a laudable project started by the previous administration, it is to the detriment of the public because when two elephants fight, the grass suffers,” he said.

Awobodu said that the housing and construction sector had been known for its contribution to economic renaissance of many countries.

According to him, inconsistency of policy is the cause of poor urban development in the country, which he said, had hindered growth of housing and construction development.

“Promoting security of tenure and policy is a prerequisite for sustainable improvement in housing and environmental conditions.

“It is unfortunate that in Nigeria, we have been experiencing governments that never accomplished what they set out to achieve.

“Every administration comes in with its new policy.

“Until Nigeria government adopts continuity of policy, the country may never record remarkable growth in the housing and construction sector,” he said.

Awobodu advised that the Lagos State government should revisit the Badagry express road project to facilitate its completion and also ensure completion of other laudable projects started by the previous administrations.

