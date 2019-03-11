The Taraba Government on Monday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Jalingo, the state Capital from Monday March 11, until further notice.

There have been reports of violence in the state as a result of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

According to a statement signed by Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, the curfew would run from 6p.m to 6a.m daily.

The government, however, explained that some INEC Officials, key agents of political parties and observers involved in collation of elections results were exempted.

Ishaku appealed to the people of the state to continue to be law-abiding and urged security agents to ensure strict compliance in order to prevent break down of law and order in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at the time of filing this report, results from eight local government councils so far collated showed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won seven, while the All progressives Congress (APC) won one.

Results from the remaining eight local government councils were still being collated.

