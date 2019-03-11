Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, on Monday called for an urgent review of the roles of security agencies, particularly the military, in the nation’s electoral process.

Okei-Odumakin made the call in Lagos, while reacting to the outcome of the March 9 Governorship and State Assemblies elections.

According to her, Nigeria may not be making the desired progress if it does not urgently review the roles of the security agencies, particularly the military, in elections.

“Reports from our observers in states like Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers clearly showed how politicians practically compromised the security agents, particularly the military, thereby unleashing unwarranted violence on our people, particularly the women.

“Let me restate, there is no way the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may record any meaningful progress without other stakeholders in the electoral chain playing their roles as expected.

“I must say that the siege on Rivers State by the military and the Nigerian police is a clear attempt to undermine our democracy, and it stands condemned,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin said that the experiences recorded during March 9 polls was a further decline from the successes recorded during the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“I must say that what was experienced in last Saturday’s Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections across the country was a further decline from the successes recorded during the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“It is quite unfortunate that our politicians are recalcitrant on undermining the tenets of democracy, and also desperately taking the power to elect leaders away from the ordinary Nigerians.

“Reports from the field, particularly from our observers, indicated that while there was appreciable level of orderliness to complement the efforts of INEC in some places in the northern part of the country and some places in the South-West, there have been unpleasant scenarios in parts of the North-Central.

“And mostly worrisome is the brigandage that actually took over the electoral process in the South-South region of the country,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin commended INEC for resolving the problems of logistics witnessed in the previous elections.

“Overall, INEC has been able to deliver on its mandate, in terms of logistics and personnel.

“But we may not be making the desired progress, if we don’t urgently review the roles of the security agencies, particularly the military, in our elections,” Okei-Odumakin said.

