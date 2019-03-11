Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Monday arraigned one Ibraheem Adeyemi before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court Ring Road, Ibadan for stealing.

The accused was arraigned on one count charge which reads, “That you Ibraheem Adesina Adeyemi ‘m’ sometimes in the month of April, 2016 or thereabout, in Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with intent to defraud, did convert to your personal use the sum of N3m only, property of Alhaji Kamoru Atilola, which he gave to you on trust for keep and thereby committed an offence.”

According to EFCC, the offence is contrary to section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 38, Vol.2, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the offence when it was read to him. His defence counsel, Bolarinwa Lawal, moved a bail application demanding that his client be granted a bail.

EFCC’s counsel, Sanusi Galadanchi, prayed the court to fix a date to commence the trial of the accused.

In his ruling, Justice Akintola granted the defendant bail in the sum of two million naira and two sureties in like sum and the sureties shall be resident within the jurisdiction of the court, and present their tax clearance certificates for three years which would be verified by the court.

The case was adjourned to April 15, 2019 for trial.

