The Carleton community is shocked and devastated to learn of the death of Prof. Pius Adesanmi, who was among the 18 Canadians killed in today’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet at the Addis Ababa airport.
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that Adesanmi is among the victims.
“Pius was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy,” said Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president and vice-chancellor. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him, and with everyone who suffered loss in the tragic crash in Ethiopia.”
“The contributions of Pius Adesanmi to Carleton are immeasurable,” said Pauline Rankin, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences. “He worked tirelessly to build the Institute of African Studies, to share his boundless passion for African literature and to connect with and support students. He was a scholar and teacher of the highest calibre who leaves a deep imprint on Carleton.”
A further tribute about Adesanmi’s leadership and many contributions to the Carleton community will be shared as soon as possible.
GOOD NIGHT PIUS
***********
Towering above his peers,
Stood a rock and an intellect,
With a heart of gold,
Rendering ‘Naija no dey carry last’
Pius
It is over? Truly over?
We will find solace.
That you came, saw and conquered.
May your soul find eternal peace.
And THANK YOU for being who you were,
And you will surely remain,
Evergreen with your beautiful words,
And your love for humanity,
Especially loving Nigeria,
For who and what we are.
Rest in peace!
Rest in perfect peace!
The man with the golden heart.
The man that loved Nigeria unequivocally.
Goodnight pius.
…Kemi Amusan (Lady Kay)
… Pan-Nigeria does not ask you to forget your ethnic, religious or other identities. It asks you to sacrifice nothing. In fact, pan-Nigeria cannot even exist as a philosophical concept without those differences. What I want you to know you cannot even be a good Nigerian if you are not a fantastic Igbo, Yoruba, Ijaw, etc. So start by being very proud of your ethnic and cultural identity and specificity. Then, apply yourself to understanding the history and cultures of your ethnicity’s ancestors. You see, ethnic hatred in Nigeria is borne out of crass ignorance of the humanism and philosophical generosity of the ancestors of the federating ethnicities