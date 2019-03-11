Paul Iyoghojie

A 37-year old businessman, Oluseyi Ogunrinde has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly obtaining N18,824,028 from the management of Redington Gulf Company under false pretence.

According to apolice source, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Ikoyi Division, Lagos, CSP Tijani Mustapha N’abba ordered his team led by Inspector Tope Ijatuyi to arrest the accused following a complaint by the management of the company.

The accused was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a four-count bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Police Counsel, Chinedu Njoku informed the court in charge No B/16/2019 that the accused committed the offence on 8 February, 2019 at 11, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Njoku told the court that the accused collected N18,824,028 from the complainant to help exchange the money into dollars equivalent and remit the dollars into the complainant’s account in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

He said that the accused instead of remitting the money into the complainant’s account as agreed, converted the money to his personal use.

He said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 287, 325 and 322 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate, Aro Lambo granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Lambo adjourned the case till 2 April, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till he perfected the bail conditions.

