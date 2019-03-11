Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, lawmaker Representing Oyo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly has congratulated the Oyo State Governor-Elect, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde on his victory at the 2019 governorship poll.

Buhari in a press statement personally signed said people have spoken with their votes and chose him as the preferred candidate to take over the mantle of leadership from Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The re-elected APC lawmaker noted that Seyi Makinde’s election is a product of consistent efforts that has endeared him in the mind of the masses who rewarded him with their votes.

He said, “The task ahead is fulfilling his electioneering campaigns and collaborating with other stakeholders to improve the state”.

The Senator however commended the outgoing governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and All Progressives Congress, APC, for raising the standard the state.

