By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election held in the state.

Ihedioha polled 273,404 votes to defeat his closest rival, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance, AA, who polled 190,364 votes, while Senator Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, came third with 96,458 votes.

Ihedioha was declared winner by INEC’s Returning Officer for the election, Professor Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta at 11:57 pm on Monday night.

The Imo State Governorship election had been turbulent with led to the temporal suspension of announcement of results.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

