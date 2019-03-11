The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has rejected the inconclusive declaration of Saturday’s governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Hamza Koshi, made the party’s position known while addressing newsmen on Monday in Bauchi.

Koshi demanded that results from the 11 wards as computed in FORM EC 8B and announced at local government collation centres be accepted as part of final results in the state.

“We further demand that the REC and Commissioner of police be redeployed from Bauchi.

“The 11 wards in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area had computed results from the polling units within their jurisdiction without complaints and the collation centre in Zwall accepted the ward results without any problem.

“Furthermore, each ward returning officer submitted the result sheet to the local government returning officer after presenting the result.

“Therefore, to cancel the result of this local government on grounds of using wrong result sheet by the Returning Officer amounts to disenfranchising the people,” he said.

Koshi reassured the public that the party would not relent in its efforts towards reclaiming its mandate.

He called on the general public and supporters to remain calm and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

