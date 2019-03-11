Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says with the absolute victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Feb. 23 and March 9 general elections in Kwara, the party’s broom has swept the state clean of “hegemony politics”.

The Minister who stated this at a post-election news briefing on Monday in Ilorin added that the long battle for the emancipation of Kwara had been attained with the outcome of the polls.

Kwara APC had a clean sweep of the Presidential poll, as well as elections into the three senatorial and six House of Representative seats held on Feb. 23.

Also, the party defeated the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Governorship elections and won all the 24 seats in the Kwara State House of Assembly in the elections held on March 9.

The major upset was the defeat of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki of the PDP in his stronghold, Kwara Central Senatorial zone by the APC candidate, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

Addressing the newsmen, the minister said that with the unprecedented victories, the people could confidently say that “the ‘Berlin Wall’ of Hegemony Politics in Kwara has finally fallen for good”.

“It is a great victory for all the good people of Kwara and we give all gratitude to God for this victory.

“It is beyond our power. Then, of course, we thank most sincerely the good people of Kwara.

“To the long-suffering people of Kwara, this is your victory. You worked hard for it. You made incredible sacrifices, and

your efforts paid off.

“You said ‘O To Ge’ (Enough is Enough) and it came to pass. Thank you to all the good people of Kwara.

“Never again will anyone enslave you under the guise of dynasty or hegemony politics. Never Again!!!

The minister thanked the security agencies that provided the conducive atmosphere for the people to exercise their franchise without fear.

He also thanked the leadership of the party at both the state and national levels and expressed special gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support which propelled the party to victory.

“Our victory here transcends Kwara State. It is a victory for all advocates of good governance everywhere. It is the triumph of good over evil, no matter how long it takes.

“It will forever be a reference point in the political history of Nigeria, and a hard blow to those who willfully turn the public treasury into their personal piggy bank,” he said.

The minister said that with the victories, the real work had just begun for the party because the expectations of the people were very high and they could not afford to disappoint them.

“We must ride on the wave of their enthusiasm and determination to deliver to them the dividends of democracy, for which they have been yearning.

“All our leaders, both elected and otherwise, must come together to channel the energy and vibrancy of our people to positive goals,” he said.

Mohammed recalled that the long battle for the emancipation of the state started on Nov. 17 2018, when the party won the by-election for the Ekiti/Oke-ero/Irepodun/Isin federal constituency.

He urged party members and supporters to be magnanimous in victory, shun vindictiveness or hatred while celebrating.

“There is no room for violence of any kind. We are all Kwarans. The massive victory in Kwara State came on a peaceful note.

“We must maintain that and banish all the vestiges of violence from our state.

“It is a new day in Kwara State, and the sun is shining bright and beautiful once again! I thank you all for your kind attention,” he said.

