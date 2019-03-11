Paul Iyoghojie

American-based Nigerian businessman from Ondo State, Southwest Nigeria, Busayo Afolami, 39, has been remanded in Ikoyi Prison, Lagos pending fulfilment of the bail conditions granted him by an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining $67,200 from two Nigerian businessmen under false pretence.

The order was handed down by Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku in charge of Court 2 following the inability of the accused to perfect the bail conditions before the cCourt closed proceedings for the day .

Afolami was arrested by the operatives of the Force Intelligence Department at the Force Headquaters Annex, Lagos and after investigation by a team led by Inspector Adeola Shadara, he was charged before the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on a six-count bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and threat to life.

Police Counsel Chinedu Njoku informed the Court in charge No B/19/2019 that the accused committed the offence in June, 2013 at 1, Oba Aladejobi Street, GRA, Ikeja and in October, 2013 at 53, Olugbede Street, Akowonjo, Lagos.

Njoku told the Court that the accused collected $35,300 equivalent to N12,672,000 from Onipede Olatunbosun

with the agreement to use the money to purchase Lexus 350, Honda Accord 2005 and 2010 models and Toyota Corolla 2005 model for him from the United States of America, but that instead the accused converted the money to his use and failed to supply the vehicles to the complainant till date.

He said that the accused also collected the sum of $31 ,900 equivalent to N9,947, 000 from Joel Fagoriola with the promise to use the money to purchase 10 Mark and MAN Diesel trucks of 25 tons for him from USA, but the accused instead converted the money to his use..

Njoku said that when the complainants called the accused to inquire from him when he will supply the vehicles to them, he threatened to deal with them if they continue to ask for the vehicles.

He said that the accused was eventually arrested when he sneaked into the Country enroute to his State.

Njoku said that the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 314(1)(b), 232, 287 and 282 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State,2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged Crime in the open Court and Chief Magistrate, Folashade Botoku granted him bail in the sum of N5m with two sureties in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case till 2 April , 2019 for mention.

