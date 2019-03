No matter what people are going through, having the right mindset goes a long way to help people overcome challenges and tough times.

Ebonylifetv boss Mo Abudu posted this message on her page today. Read her post:

A positive outlook on life is vital to business. Challenges can be transformed into opportunities with the right frame of mind.

How do you handle challenges? Good afternoon beautiful people. #MondayMotivation #ExcitingTimesAhead 📸 by @tybello

