New mom and Nollywood film star Yvonne Jegede Fawole shares pictures of her baby bump whole she was pregnant with son Xavier who is now 4 months old.

The photos might just make a lady want to get pregnant since her protruding tummy looks so cute by the way.

Yvonne captioning her photos wrote:

Pregnancy brings a new meaning to the concept of beauty. It is a period of immense joy coupled with excitement. The feeling of carrying a little soul within you is magnificent. Every kick and every turn was as precious as every minute I hold my angel in my hands. .

I love you Xavier Jegede-Fawole 💐

📸 @oak_c

Styled @fredmakeover

Parenthood is the scariest “hood” I have ever be in.

You don’t decide how much and how deeply to love, you respond to the beloved, and give with joy exactly as much as they want. It is about real love. It is about caring and celebrating the wondrous joy of nurturing a new life and I have been blessed to experience this.

With joy in my heart I say to all the beautiful women out there, if you wish for this, may this year 2019 not pass you by. AMEN 🙏🏽

