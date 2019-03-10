The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Niger State.

The result was announced on Sunday night in Minna at the State Collation Centre by the returning officer, Prof. Angela Miri.

Miri who is the Vice Chancellor Federal University, Lokoja, said Governor Bello of APC scored 526,412 votes, while Umar Nasko of PDP polled 298,065 votes.

“Abubakar Sani Bello of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest votes is hereby returned elected and declared the winner of the March 9, Saturday governorship election in the state,” she said.

Niger state has 2,387,734 voters registered. But 925,518 voters were accredited for the governorship election, with total valid votes put at 900,817. The number of votes cast was 920,480, while 19,609 votes were rejected.

Prof.Samuel Egwu ,Niger Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) commended stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the election in the state.

He lauded the Niger State Police Command and other security agencies for providing the ambience to enable a peaceful and transparent poll

