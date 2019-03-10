Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) neutralised 50 terrorists between Friday and Saturday and captured one.

A statement by Col. Timothy Antigha, the Chief, Military Public Information Officer of MNJTF in N’Djamena and made available to newsmen in Abuja, confirmed the story.

Antigha said troops comprising air and land components of the task force from Chad, Cameroon, Niger Republic and Nigeria, killed the terrorists in separate encounter.

He said some equipment belonging to the terrorists was captured during the encounter, while others were destroyed.

According to him, 32 AK 47 riffles, five anti-aircraft guns, five motorcycles, three gun trucks, three General Purpose Machine Guns – GPMG, three hand grenades, 1000 7.62mm ammunition and 500 12.7mm ammunition were recovered from them.

He said the troops also destroyed one motorcycle and four gun trucks.

Antigha said in the last 10 days the MNJTF troops had struck Boko Haram locations at Dorou in Niger Republic, neutralising many of them in the process.

He promised that the operation would be further intensified through raids, ambushes and fighting patrols to clear the terrorists from their last stronghold in the Lake Chad Basin.

