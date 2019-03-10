The Lagos State governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, on Sunday thanked residents of the state for electing him in the March 9 elections.

Addressing party stakeholders in Ikeja after he was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Sanwo-olu said he was honoured by the overwhelming support of residents.

He said though the victory carries his name, his success in the election was actually victory for all residents.

Sanwo-olu said that he viewed the mandate given to him as a call to service to improve the lives of the people.

“INEC has released the results for the governorship election in Lagos State and this means the people have spoken and clearly too.

“I accept the mandate given to me and I understand that it bestows the most profound honour and sober responsibility on me.

“I thank and commend those who contributed to this campaign. You have laboured and toiled countless hours and done so much.

“You have exerted yourself not just for me but because you believe in the vision we share.

“You are too numerous to name at this time; in the next few days, I wish to personally thank each one of you for this progressive and collective efforts.

“Most of all, I must commend the voters and honour them, though this victory bears my name, the victory actually belongs to you dear Lagosians,” he said.

Sanwo-olu thanked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the state and national levels, for suporting him.

He said he was particularly grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party National Chairman for believing in his vision.

Sanwo-Olu said he would not disappoint those who had invested their trust in him, as he was focussed on development.

He faulted what he called unhealthy statements and actions made by some of his rivals before the election.

Sanwo-olu said some of those statements and actions were capable of causing disunity in the state and peaceful co-existence.

He said it was time for all to put the pre-election politics aside and join him in efforts to birth a better Lagos.

His running mate in the election, Dr Obafemi Hsmzat, the party chairman in the state, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, and other party members were with him.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the State Returning Officer, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, while declaring the results, said Sanwo-olu polled 739,445 votes to defeat Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 206,141 votes, and other contestants.

