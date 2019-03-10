View this post on Instagram

#35. Full of Hope, All up in my feelings & Emotions BUT most Especially FULL of Gratitude 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽… Happy Birthday TokunboR Iuliana Idowu… Mega Shoutout to my Darlings who were involved in this – when I say last minute Shoot- You’re Absolute Stars⭐️ @hairbyehis on the Hair Beat😍 @ @silhouettesbydidijaf 😍🥰 @bedgepictures – I’m gonna dance for you 😝💖💖💖 & @simplysorrentino – The World’s Best Reflector Holder Aka my Akeen🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽. Thank you🙏🏽 Yes I scraped off my hair- What do y’all think about my new look?