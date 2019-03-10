By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is leading the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Jimi Agbaje by 379,726 votes in 15 Local Governments announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, so far.

The APC governorship candidate won in all the 15 LGs announced by INEC, with only five councils still undeclared.

So far, in 15 LGs declared by INEC, Sanwo-Olu polled 522,118 votes to lead Agbaje, who garnered 142,392 votes.

In Lagos Mainland, Sanwo-Olu polled 27,333 votes to beat Agbaje, who scored 7, 265 votes; while in Lagos Island, Sanwo-Olu won by polling 31,991 while Agbaje got 4,346 votes.

In Epe Local Government, Sanwo-OLu won, polling massive 35,609 votes as against 6, 464 votes scored by Agbaje. In Ikeja Local Government, the APC candidate won massively, scoring 28,592 votes as against 8,109 votes polled by the PDP’s candidate.

In Ikorodu, Sanwo-Olu emerged clear winner with 45,879 votes, while Agbaje scored 14,769; in Amuwo Odofin, a stronghold of the PDP, Sanwo-Olu won by polling 23,267, while Agbaje got 13,700 votes.

In Ibeju Lekki LG, another stronghold of PDP, Sanwo-Olu won massively, polling 23,298 votes as against 3,320 votes scored by Agbaje. In Agege LG, the APC candidate had a landslide, scoring 38,515 votes and Agbaje, scoring 8,371 votes.

In Apapa LG, Sanwo-Olu polled 20,469 votes to defeat Agbaje, who got 5,959 votes. In Somolu LG, Sanwo-Olu had a landslide, as he polled 40,408 votes to beat Agbaje, who garnered 9,991 votes.

In Eti-Osa LG, Sanwo-Olu garnered massive 30,504 votes to defeat Agbaje, who got 10,678 votes. In Oshodi Isolo, Sanwo-Olu polled 39,945 votes to beat Agbaje, who got 12, 585 votes.

In Mushin LG, the APC candidate won by a landslide, polling 51,899 votes to defeat Agbaje, who garnered 8,751 votes. Likewise, in Kosofe, Sanwo-Olu polled 44, 423 to beat Agbaje, who scored 14,351 votes. In Surulere LG, the APC won by polling 39,986 votes while the PDP scored 13,733 votes.

