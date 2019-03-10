The Police in Rivers State have rescued the former Chairperson of Andoni Local Government in Rivers State, Mrs. Emilia Nte, who was on Friday night kidnapped at gun point by unknown gunmen at her home in Uyeada.

Nnamdi Omoni, DSP and the Rivers State Spokesman confirmed the good news last night.

He said she was rescued by the Police but didn’t give details.

Gunmen had allegedly shot her on the thigh before taking her away during her abduction.

Nte had also served as a Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike.

