Nollywood star, Desmond Elliot, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been re-elected in the Surulere constituency l Lagos State House of Assembly election.

In the result announced on Sunday, he scored 15,357 votes, while Benjamin Olasunkanmi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 3,628 votes.

The State Constituency Returning Officer, Dr Bolajoko Dixon-Ogbechi from the University of Lagos, made the declaration at the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos.

”Desmond Olusola Elliot of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and is returned elected, ” she said.

According to her, Mr Shitta-Bey Oluwarotimi of Alliance for Democracy (AD) came third with 116 votes. Mr Dawodu Oluwaseyi of Accord Party came fourth with 65 votes while Mr Makanjuola Olaseni of YP came fifth with 59 votes.

Dixon-Ogbechi stated that the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 134939, accredited voters was 20340, valid votes – 19357 while the total number of rejected votes was 973.

“The total number of votes cast is 20330 while the results of six units at Igbaja/ Stadium with RA number 06 were cancelled. They were cancelled due to over voting.

”So the total number of votes cancelled in the affected areas were 4091, “she said.

Elliot, 45, was first elected into the Lagos House of Assembly in 2015.

Elliot was educated at Air Force Primary School and St John’s College, both in Jos. He later studied economics at Lagos State University and graduated in 2003.

