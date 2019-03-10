Mr Adebusola Hezekiah, the candidate of All Progressively Congress (APC), has been declared winner of Ife Central State Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Comnission (INEC).

Prof. Funso Adesola, INEC Returning Officer, who declared the result on Saturday night in Ile-Ife, said that Hezekiah scored 18, 581 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Adediwura Bode of Peoples Demicratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,558 votes.

The assembly election was conducted for 26 constituency seats in the state.

