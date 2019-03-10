Mr Frank Archibong, the Chairman of Eket Local Government Area (LGA) has denied alleged violence in the area during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Archibong, who was reacting to alleged pockets of violence in the LGA that purportedly led to the hospitalisation of 8 persons, told newsmen in Eket on Saturday that the allegations were false.

“There is no violence in my LGA, Eket is peaceful, I am the Chief Security Officer here.

“I do not think there is any incidence of violence in Eket except for three unidentified men who were sighted wandering in a community.

“They were apprehended by the youths and handed over to the police,” he said.

“I am like a situation room myself, from unit one to the last unit, what they have reported is an incident of vote buying in the area,” he said.

On alleged voter apathy, Archibong said the turnout of the electorate was impressive; and the LGA also recorded very peaceful conduct of polls.

“The people have conducted themselves very well, voting started right on time; and I think so far so good, it has been a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

The council boss, however, alleged that the opposition party had threatened to disrupt the electoral process in the area but failed.

Meanwhile Mr Patrick Ifon, representing Eket Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, confirmed pockets of violence in Ikot Akpan Issiet, Onna LGA.

Ifon, however, said that the police had been able to contain the situation; also alleging attempted ballot snatching by the opposition from some wards in the state.

He commended the electorate for coming out en-mass to cast their votes in Awa ward 3, Ikot Akpan Issiet.

