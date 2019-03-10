A cross-section of voters in Umuahia, the Abia capital, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring the hitch-free and peaceful conduct of Saturday’s polls.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the people said that the exercise was not only orderly but transparent.

They also hailed the security agencies for being civil and professional in the discharge of their duty.

Mr Felix Amaugo, a legal practitioner, said that INEC showed that it clearly learnt a great lesson from the lapses of the Presidential and National elections.

Amaugo advised the commission to strive to sustain the gains recorded in Saturday’s exercise in order to regain the people’s confidence.

He said the presence of security agents in various polling units helped to ensure peaceful and orderly conduct by the electorate.

Another voter, Mr Micah Azubuike, commended INEC for being able to surmount the problem of late distribution of election materials which, he said, marred the Feb. 23 polls in the state.

Azubuike also said the commencement of accreditation and voting in record time encouraged orderliness among the electorate.

Mr Omotosho Martins expressed satisfaction with the transparent manner the exercise was conducted in her area.

Omotosho said that people might not have much complaints against the outcome of the polls, considering the transparency in the process.

“I participated in the voting and I am satisfied with the experience I had.

“I commend INEC for doing a great job in ensuring that success is recorded in the conduct of the elections and I urge them to keep it up,” she said.

