The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa has been re-elected to represent Agege Constituency 1 in the state assembly.

Equally, his colleague from Agege Constituency 2, Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu was returned to the House to represent the Constituency.

Both Obasa and Ogundimu were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing the result at the INEC collation centre in Agege, the Returning Officer for Agege Constituency 1, Professor Saibu Olufemi Muibi of the University of Lagos stated that Rt. Hon Obasa scored 17,665 votes to defeat his closest rival from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Auwalu Taure Maude who scored 4,743 votes.

The Returning Officer for Constituency 2, an Associate Professor also from the University of Lagos, Anthony Kayode Adebayo declared Ogundimu winner of the election in the constituency having polled a total of 19,489 votes to beat his closest rival from the PDP who scored 3,479 votes.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

