The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun announcement of the governorship election results in each Local Government area of Lagos.
Results at a glance:
|No
|LGs
|APC
|PDP
|1
|Lagos Mainland
|27,333
|7, 265
|2
|Lagos Island
|31,991
|4,346
|3
|Epe
|35,609
|6, 464
|4
|Ikeja
|28,592
|8,109
|5
|Ikorodu
|45,879
|14,769
|6
|Amuwo Odofin
|23,267
|13,700
|7
|Ibeju Lekki
|23,298
|3320
|8
|Agege
|38,515
|8,371
|9
|Apapa
|20,469
|5,959
|10
|Somolu
|40,408
|9,991
|11
|Eti-Osa
|30,504
|10,678
|12
|Oshodi/Isolo
|39,945
|12, 585
|13
|Mushin
|51,899
|8,751
|14
|Kosofe
|44, 423
|14,351
|15
|Surulere
|39,986
|13,733
|16
|Badagry
|28,921
|10,089
|17
|Ifako Ijaiye
|35,144
|7,233
|18
|Ajeromi Ifelodun
|43,975
|14,690
|19
|Alimosho
|78,379
|22,135
|20
|Ojo
|30,904
|9602
|Total
|739,445
|206,141
Chief Bola Tinubu is a Strategist in the game of practical politics. Those pointing fingers at him or calling him names, needs help.