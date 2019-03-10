The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun announcement of the governorship election results in each Local Government area of Lagos.

Results at a glance:

No LGs APC PDP 1 Lagos Mainland 27,333 7, 265 2 Lagos Island 31,991 4,346 3 Epe 35,609 6, 464 4 Ikeja 28,592 8,109 5 Ikorodu 45,879 14,769 6 Amuwo Odofin 23,267 13,700 7 Ibeju Lekki 23,298 3320 8 Agege 38,515 8,371 9 Apapa 20,469 5,959 10 Somolu 40,408 9,991 11 Eti-Osa 30,504 10,678 12 Oshodi/Isolo 39,945 12, 585 13 Mushin 51,899 8,751 14 Kosofe 44, 423 14,351 15 Surulere 39,986 13,733 16 Badagry 28,921 10,089 17 Ifako Ijaiye 35,144 7,233 18 Ajeromi Ifelodun 43,975 14,690 19 Alimosho 78,379 22,135 20 Ojo 30,904 9602 Total 739,445 206,141

