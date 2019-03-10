The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Aminu Abdullahi-Shagali has retained his seat as a member to representing Sabongari constituency.

The Speaker was returned under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring the results at the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) office, Sabongari, Zaria, on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Dr Kamilu Sarki-Labaran of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, said APC candidate polled 36,431 votes to defeat nine other contestants.

He said the closest contestant; Kasimu Lawal-Abdullahi of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 15,268 votes while Fahad Ahmad-Chikaji of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 270 votes.

The returning officer said, “The election into Kaduna State House of Assembly was contested by nine political parties on Saturday, March 9 and APC candidate emerged winner.

“Aminu Abdullahi Shagali of APC, having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied all requirements of the law, is hereby returned elected member, Kaduna State House of Assembly to represent Sabongari constituency.”

