By Jennifer Okundia

American singer, dancer and producer, Jennifer Lopez popularly known as Jlo is engaged to her two years partner Alex Rodriguez, who is fondly called Arod.

The couple who are already living together, posted a picture of Jlo’s ring and announced their engagement on their personal social media pages to the excitement of fans and family. The musician captioned her post with some love emojis while Arod wrote ”She said yes”.

Jlo, 50 has been divorced 3 times, first to Ojani Noa, from 1997 – 1998. 2nd is Cris Judd – 2001 – 2003 and 3rd is Marc Anthony which was the longest from 2004 – 2014. Alex Rodriguez is going to be her 4th marriage and partner, when the wedding finally holds.

43 year old Arod was previously married to Cynthia Rodriguez in 2002 and she filed for divorce on July 7, 2008 and the union produced two children.

Arod is a former American professional baseball shortstop and third baseman. Together the newly engaged couple have 4 kids from their previous marriages.

