Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has been re-elected for another four years.

The governor who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner on Sunday.

He polled a total of 810,933 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Ringim, who got 288,356 votes.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp