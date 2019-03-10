Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe who is the returning officer of the Oyo State Governorship election held on Saturday March 9, 2019 has declared Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the poll.

Makinde won the election with a total votes of 515, 621 against Chief Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who garnered 357, 982.

Makinde won with a vote difference of 157,639.

According to him, Makinde is declared governor-elect of the state because he has the highest number of votes in the election.

He said, “Having satisfied the requirements and provision of the law, I hereby declare Seyi Makinde of PDP as the winner of the 2019 governorship election.

In the election, total number of registered voters, 293,107; accredited voters, 94,0211, rejected votes, 20,689, total valid votes, 916,860, total votes cast, 937,545.

Votes garnered by other political parties are:

A, 1514, AAC 814, AAP, 574, AAP, 182, ACD, 780, AD, 1425, ADC, 12375, ADP, 8664, AGA, 564, ANN, 169, ANRP, 66, APA, 1007, PNPP, 025, C4C, 95, CAP, 46, DA, 192, DPC, 230, DPP, 1401, GDPN, 152, HDP, 926, ID, 153, GNPP, 72, PP, 46, LP, 336, MAJA, 75, MPN, 602, MAC, 98, NEPP, 135, NCP, 135, NPM, 206, MEPP, 267, NIP, 382, PDC, 1759, PPC, 1025, MRN, 316, PPN 243, SDP, 660, SNC, 75, SPN, 114, UPP, 1064, ZLP, 3650.

