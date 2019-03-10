The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the March 9 governorship election in Abia.

The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Benjamin Ozurumba, on Sunday said that Ikpeazu scored 261,127 votes to win the poll.

He defeated Uchechukwu Ogah of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 99,574 votes.

He also announced that Alex Otti, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 64,366 votes.

Blessing Nwagba of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 2,919 votes.

According to Ozurumba, 433,315 votes were valid, out of the 444, 376 votes cast, while 11,061 votes were rejected.

Ikpeazu won in 11 out of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, while Ogah won in four local government areas, and Otti won in two.

In Umuahia 3 South, PDP scored 8,257 votes, APC 4,562 and APGA got 4,502.

PDP garnered 3,819 votes in Ukwa East as against APC which got 1,447 while APGA scored 1,935 votes.

In Ukwa West, the result announced by the Collation Officer, Prof. Chukwuemeka Okafor, showed that PDP scored 11,602 votes in Ukwa West to beat APC, which got 3,140 votes, while APGA had 2,270 votes.

APC scored 12,172 votes to win in Bende, as against PDP’s 7,265 votes, while APGA got 4,283 votes.

In Umunneochi, APC garnered 7,238 votes to emerge winner, while PDP scored 7,004 votes, while APGA had 3,190 votes.

PDP won in Ugwunabo with 22,083 votes, APC scored 1,865 votes, APGA had 1,054 votes.

In Osisioma, PDP won with 19,835 votes as against APC’s 1,981 votes, while APGA had 2,298 votes.

PDP scored 19,209 votes to win in Isiala Ngwa North, while APC got 2,404 votes, APGA had 2,084 votes.

APGA won in Arochukwu with 8,924 votes, beating PDP and APC, which got 5,070 and 3,819, respectively.

In Isiala Ngwa South, PDP scored 19,672 to defeat APGA which had 5,129 votes, while APC got 1,569 votes.

PDP also won in Obingwa with 78,803 votes, as against APC’s 3,390 votes. APGA had 2,679 votes.

In Ikwuano, PDP scored 6,285 to beat APC, which had 5,619, while APGA had 1,588 votes.

APC scored 14,146 in Isuikwato to beat PDD which had 3,564 votes, while APGA had 1,696 votes.

PDP won in Ohafia having scored 19, 346 votes, APGA garnered 6,883 votes APC got 6,718 votes.

The result in Aba South showed that APGA scored 6,802 votes to emerge the winner, as against APC’s 5,418 votes, while PDP had 5,256 votes.

In Aba North, PDP scored 8,429 to defeat APGA which got 6,216 votes, APC had 4,209.

APC won in Umuahia North with 16,833 votes, PDP scored 15,627 votes while APGA got 2,878 votes.

