”Don’t Cry” crooner and popular U.S. singer Justin Bieber might be going through a lot lately. The musician disclosed that he’s been struggling a lot.
Bieber’s social media post suggests that he has some challenges which he will definitely be able to overcome as he states.
Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..
