The candidate of PDP, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri, is leading incumbent Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa as INEC announced the results of 17 out of 21 local government areas in the state.

Fintiri is leading with 308,356 votes, while Bindow has 288,443 votes.

The results announced at the Governorship Collation Centre in Yola before the Returning Officer, Prof. Andrew Haruna, indicated that Fintiri won in Mayo-Belwa, Yola North, Song, Michika, Numan, Guyuk, Jada, Lamurde and Demsa Local Government Areas.

Bindow clinched Shelleng, Yola South, Girei, Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha, Fufore, Ganye and Maiha Local Government Areas.

The results from remaining four local government areas of the state are being awaited.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

