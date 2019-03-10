Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta polled 433,7021 votes to lead in Saturday’s Governorship election in the state in the results so far announced.

In the result garnered from 14 local government areas, his closest rival, Chief Great Ogboru of All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 101,579 votes.

In Oshimili North, the Returning Officer, Dr Joan Eze, who declared the result at Akwukwu-Igbo, announced that the governor, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, polled 37,744 votes to defeat Ogboru, who got 2,906 votes.

Okowa scored 20,947 votes to win in Aniocha South, where his APC opponent got 3,138 votes. The result in Aniocha North is 17,054 votes for PDP and 4, 653 votes for APC.

In Oshimili South, PDP, 54,768 votes, APC, 2, 718; Ika South, PDP, 29,789 votes, APC, 4,158; Okpe, PDP, 20,786 votes, APC, 8,537; Ndokwa East, PDP, 30,670 votes, APC, 4,313 votes.

Other results as announced by the respective returning officers of the wards, are Udu, PDP, 13, 021 votes, APC, 8, 298 votes; Ukwuani, PDP, 17,538 votes, APC, 7,172 votes.

The governor also won in Ughelli South with 32,086 votes against Ogboru’s 20,233 votes.

He scored 43,730 votes in Isoko South, where Ogboru got 14, 259 and 29,648 votes in Isoko North, with 9, 817 votes for Ogboru.

In Ika North East and Sapele, the governor polled 67,417 votes and 18,504 votes as against Ogboru’s 2,303 and 9,074 votes.

