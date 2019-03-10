The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said that the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all elective positions contested in the State in the 2019 general elections has placed a burden of performance on the party.

The Governor said this at the Government House Chapel, Ado Ekiti on Sunday, where a thanksgiving mass was held for the 26 House of Assembly members elected on APC platform in Saturday’s State Assembly election in the state. A similar thanksgiving was held at the chapel for the newly elected APC National Assembly members two Sundays ago.

All the newly elected 26 members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly; and the newly elected members of the National assembly as well as chieftains of the party in the state attended the thanksgiving service.

Dr Fayemi said the APC in the State has no excuse for non-performance now that Ekiti people have demonstrated their confidence in the party by overwhelmingly voting for the party in the just concluded elections.

He emphasized that he and the newly elected federal and state lawmakers are accountable to Ekiti people for all the successes and the inadequacies of the next four years.

Governor Fayemi said: “I am grateful to God that we won all the seats but that also places a burden on us. We cannot blame anybody if things don’t go well in Ekiti. So, we have a burden to perform because we are the one in charge. We have all the seats. We cannot pass the buck. We are accountable to Ekiti people for all the successes and the inadequacies of the next four years.

“So, for that we also have to be humble in success and ensure that we deliver the goods to the people. Our prayer is that those who have been given the mandate of the people will not disappoint but will be accountable to the people and serve the people with all their heart and commitment”, he added.

Governor Fayemi who thanked God for the peaceful conduct of the polls in Ekiti State, condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in other parts of the country; attributing the hitch-free and violent free election in Ekiti to the grace of God.

He said: “First, we give glory and thanks to God Almighty for allowing a peaceful and hitch free election in our state. In some other parts of the country where we have suffered losses of life, we pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and we pray that the families will have the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Generally I believe the election has been peaceful across the country. In our own Ekiti State, we have been exceedingly lucky and it is only the grace of God that we give the credit to for making it possible for us to have a hitch free and successful electoral season”.

Also speaking at the thanksgiving service, a chieftain of the APC, Engr. Kayode Ojo traced the victory of the APC to the rejection of the People’s Democratic Party by the people of the state, following the barbaric rule of the previous four years in the state.

“The wish of the people has prevailed. The last four years in the state was barbaric and the people didn’t want that anymore. They want sanity and development. That is why they voted for APC. The election conduct was peaceful. My message to the newly elected lawmakers is that they should focus on the people. If the people who were there before had focused on the people, probably majority of them would have been re-elected. What this means in Nigeria is that what you sow is what you will reap,” Ojo said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

