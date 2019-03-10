Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in seven out of the 11 Local Government Areas in the results so far released by INEC for the governorship election held on Saturday.
Prof. Mohammed Yahuza Bello, the Collation Officer for the Governorship Poll in Kaduna State, announced the result at the state collation centre in Kaduna.
El-Rufai won in Ikara, Kubau, Makarfi, Kudan, Giwa, Kauru and Soba local government areas, while the opposition PDP trailed with four local government areas, including Kajuru, Kaura, Jaba and Kachia LGAs.
The results are as follows:
1.Ikara Local government
APC:41,969
PDP:22,553
2.Kubau Local government
APC:57,182
PDP:17,074
3.Kajuru Local government
APC:10,229
PDP:34,658
4.Kaura Local government:
APC:8,342
PDP:38,764
5.Makarfi local government:
APC:34,956
PDP:22,301
6.Jaba Local government:
APC:6,298
PDP:22,976
7.Kudan Local government:
APC:28,624
PDP:22,022
8.Giwa Local government
APC:51,455
PDP:19,834
9.Kauru Local government
APC:34,844
PDP:31,928
10.Kachia Local government
APC:30,812
PDP:51,780
11. Soba Local government
APC:55,046
PDP:25,440
Meanwhile, the Collation committee adjourned to resume at 8:00 pm to announce more results as they come in from the remaining 12 local government areas.
Join the conversation