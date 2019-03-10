Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in seven out of the 11 Local Government Areas in the results so far released by INEC for the governorship election held on Saturday.

Prof. Mohammed Yahuza Bello, the Collation Officer for the Governorship Poll in Kaduna State, announced the result at the state collation centre in Kaduna.

El-Rufai won in Ikara, Kubau, Makarfi, Kudan, Giwa, Kauru and Soba local government areas, while the opposition PDP trailed with four local government areas, including Kajuru, Kaura, Jaba and Kachia LGAs.

The results are as follows:

1.Ikara Local government

APC:41,969

PDP:22,553

2.Kubau Local government

APC:57,182

PDP:17,074

3.Kajuru Local government

APC:10,229

PDP:34,658

4.Kaura Local government:

APC:8,342

PDP:38,764

5.Makarfi local government:

APC:34,956

PDP:22,301

6.Jaba Local government:

APC:6,298

PDP:22,976

7.Kudan Local government:

APC:28,624

PDP:22,022

8.Giwa Local government

APC:51,455

PDP:19,834

9.Kauru Local government

APC:34,844

PDP:31,928

10.Kachia Local government

APC:30,812

PDP:51,780

11. Soba Local government

APC:55,046

PDP:25,440

Meanwhile, the Collation committee adjourned to resume at 8:00 pm to announce more results as they come in from the remaining 12 local government areas.

